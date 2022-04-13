90-Y-O unvaccinated woman dies from Covid

After days of not recording a Covid-19 fatality, local authorities today announced the death of a 90-year-old woman who was infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) resident died on April 13. She was unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded nine new cases of the virus, with one currently in the ICU.

The total positive cases detected to date stands at 63,349 while recoveries stand at 62,024. The death toll has now climbed to 1,227.

Seven persons are currently in institutional isolation, 90 are isolating at home, and 20 are in institutional quarantine.