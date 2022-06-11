Capoey residents complain bitterly about deplorable access road

Residents of Capoey Compound, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are complaining bitterly about the deplorable access road in their community.

According to residents, the heavy downpours during recent times have worsened the state of the road. The situation is further compounded by the constant traversing of heavy-duty trucks and tractors on the already deplorable thoroughfare.

As such, they are calling upon the relevant authorities to take steps to prevent further erosion from taking.

During a recent visit to Capoey Compound, residents expressed serious concerns about the worsening state of the road.

Madodrie Jaigobin told this publication that after shopping, she has to walk into the street with her heavy bags because hire car and taxi drivers are concerned about the damages their vehicles and refuse to travel there.

“It is very difficult to walk in the street with heavy bags and them car men nah does want drop us in the street because of its terrible state,” Jaigobin said

“We the resident of Capoey Compound need our street to be fix… we deserve better it’s not the first and second time we complaining about the road it’s overbearing now. It’s not just small holes but if you look is huge huge hole on this stress right through. We deserve a better dam here,” she stated.

Another resident, Pream Premodeep told the publication that while the regional officials are aware of the situation in the community, to his knowledge, no attempt has been made recently to repair the deplorable road.

He added that some minor works were done earlier this year whereby the potholes were filled with sand and stones. However, these were substandard as the road began to erode again a few weeks after.

Residents also said that the large potholes and depressions are causing damage to their vehicles.

“This road; it damaging my car bumper every day when I have to pass and come through this road here. It is worse here when it floods,” a resident said.

He noted that the terrible state of the road has seen him having to regularly fix scratches and dents on his vehicle.