CANU intercepts 684g ganja being smuggled to Suriname

Ranks of the Anti-Customs Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday last intercepted a boat that was preparing to leave for neighbouring Suriname and discovered parcels of marijuana.

According to CANU reports, CANU ranks acting on information received went to Moleson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice where they conducted a narcotics operation.

During the exercise, officers intercepted a wooden boat suspected of smuggling narcotics to

Suriname.

The boat was searched in the presence of three persons that were

on vessel at the time of interception and a quantity of narcotics was discovered

onboard.

The three people were detained and transported to CANU Headquarters with

the cannabis. The narcotics were weighed and yielded a total of 684 grams.

Following a thorough investigation, Jagdeo Ramdass, also known

as Spragga, was charged.

He is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on December 13, 2021, at

the Springlands Magistrate Court in Corentyne