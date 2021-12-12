Gold miner killed during brawl over money

A gold miner was fatally injured during a scuffle that ensued from an argument over money owed by him.

Dead is 38-year-old Victor Pedro, a gold miner and resident of Lethem, Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo). The suspect is on the run.

The incident occurred on Friday sometime around 19:00h at Turtle Creek, Five Star North-West District, Region ONe (Barima-Waini).

Police investigations so far revealed that the location is of an outdoor nature at a campground owned by Pedro. These camps are the kitchen, workers camp, and the cook’s camp.

Pedro’s 13-year-old daughter told investigators that she was cooking in their kitchen when the female cook and her father got into an argument over monies that he owned her. As a result, the suspect, who is the cook’s reputed husband, got involved.

“The deceased armed himself with a sharp instrument lashed the suspect twice about his body and slapped his music box out of his hand and a scuffle ensued,” the police said.

According to the teenager, she ran away but within minutes returned and found her father with a gaping wound to the middle of his head and another to his left side face.

She said the suspect and the female cook then made good their escape.

“The deceased confided to his daughter that the suspect inflicted the wounds on him before he succumbed. When the police arrived the body was found resting flat on the earth’s surface and covered with a multi-coloured sheet. The body was examined by ranks and two deep wounds were observed to his head and to his left side face,” the police statement detailed.

The body was transported to the Port Kaituma District Hospital where the pronouncement of death was done at 19:30 hours and the body was then placed into the hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

The suspect has not yet been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.