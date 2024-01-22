CANU arrested & convicted several major drug traffickers in 2023

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) has been successful in apprehending and securing convictions for several major drug traffickers in 2023. In a release to the press on Monday, the drug enforcement unit stated that the achievement is a critical step in putting a dent in the illicit drug trade.

The ‘big fishes’ include Lena Narine, Andre Clarke, Royston Peniston, Clyde Anthony Barrett, Michael Andrew Morgan, Troy Jacobs and Ron Reid.

CANU stated that Narine was involved in narcotics trafficking for over 28 years and has been on the radar of overseas law enforcement for recruiting others to unlawfully transport narcotics to foreign nations. She was arrested three times for cocaine and cannabis discoveries and was recently sentenced to two years imprisonment for 1kg of cocaine.

On the other hand, Clarke has been involved in narcotics trafficking for approximately 15 years and was arrested over six times for cannabis and cocaine. Although physically disabled, Clarke continues his illegal activities with narcotics and recently, firearms and ammunitions.

Peniston, CANU related has been involved in narcotics trafficking for nearly three decades and has been linked to other illegal activities such as robbery and murder. The owner of a popular city nightclub was arrested after cocaine was found at this residence concealed in suitcases.

Further, Barrett also called ‘Clivey’ is also the owner of a city nightclub and has been involved in narcotics trafficking for about two decades. Barrett was arrested twice for cannabis found in his vehicle and his business.

In addition, Michael Andrew Morgan was recently sentenced to four years for having 3.27kg of cocaine in his Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home. “He has been involved in narcotics trafficking since the early 1990’s and was investigated for several drug shipments,” CANU posited.

Troy Jacobs was given three years for having 3kg of cannabis. He too, the drug enforcement unit stated has been in the business for almost 20 years. He was linked to several seizures with his residence searched multiple times.

Finally, Ron Reid also known as ‘Rani’, has been a professional wrapper of cocaine pellets for over two decades, and has flown to other countries to perform his craft. Reid was arrested twice, and sentenced to four years for 1kg cocaine in pellet form discovered.

The above-mentioned persons represented key players involved in drug trafficking, contributing to widespread addiction and attempting to destroy the fabric of societies.

These accomplishments represent a significant blow to the criminal enterprises involved in drug trafficking and also provide valuable intelligence to dismantle associated structures and prevent future trafficking activities.

The work of the unit is also a testament to its persistence and determination to curb the illicit drug trade and address the complex and far-reaching challenges posed by drug trafficking.

“These achievements serve as a stark warning to those who engage in such criminal activities, reinforcing the Unit’s commitment to safeguarding communities from the devastating impact of illicit drugs,” CANU added.

