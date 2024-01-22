Pit bull owner gets bail after dogs mauled man to death

Rabindranauth Jaikisson, a 29-year-old of Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice was today released on $250,000 bail after he was charged in relation to the death of a 64-year-old man.

It is alleged that Latchmanen Permaul called “Blackboy”, of Hampshire, Corentyne, Berbice, was on January 16 mauled to death by three pit bull dogs, owned by the accused, at Topoo Village.

Jaikisson, who is an auto electrician attached to the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), today appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with the offence of manslaughter.

He is expected to return to court on February 21.

It was reported that on the evening of January 15, the victim was imbibing at a liquor shop in the village. He reportedly became intoxicated and whilst on his way home, he decided to sleep on the parapet.

At about 05:00hrs on Tuesday, a neighbour told the victim’s 35-year-old son that he saw three pitbull dogs attacking Permaul.

Police were contacted and when examined, bites were seen on both legs of the body. Further, the man’s entire neck was eaten out, and bites were seen on the right hip and right hand.

Permaul’s body was picked up and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

