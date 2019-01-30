Canada advises Irfaan Ali to delay trip

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali said he was advised not to travel to Canada where he was scheduled to meet with the diaspora.

See his full statement below:

I have noted the mischief being peddled on the social media in relation to my visit to Canada. As was publicised, I have a series of meetings and events with the Diaspora planned in Toronto, Canada.

I was scheduled to leave Guyana, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at 10:20am, via Caribbean Airlines: BW 0600 flight.

On Monday, January 28, 2019, at 4:05pm, I received a correspondence from the High Commission of Canada, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, advising me of a report in relation to the 19 trumped-up charges by SOCU. In the correspondence, they advised me not to travel and gave 30 days to respond to the correspondence.

Contrary to social media reports, I am in possession of a valid passport and visa to Canada. I have also since contacted the Canadian High Commissioner, in Georgetown, Guyana who is looking into the matter.

As I await the outcome, I assure all Guyanese in the Diaspora of my utmost respect and regard for them and the circumstances surrounding my travel to Canada at this time is beyond my control.