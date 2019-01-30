‘Wherever the chips fall, we will pursue,’ says Top Cop on death of incarcerated man

Police Commissioner Leslie James has disclosed that there is a possibility that police ranks could be implicated in the death of the East Coast Demerara man, who died while in police custody.

Speaking with reporters this afternoon, the Top Cop noted an independent probe has been launched into the death of 39-year-old Kallicharran Sawack, who died on Monday afternoon at the Georgetown Public Hospital, after he was admitted to the ICU with injuries sustained while he was custody.

“I was informed that the person sustained multiple injuries, of course even before we obtained that information of his death, an impartial investigation was done. The Office of Professional Responsibility has engaged in an investigation, we have taken statements from prisoners who were in custody during that time and that matter is also under investigation” James said.

It was reported that Sawack was taken into custody at the Sparendaam police Station for disorderly behaviour and was expected to appear in court on Monday but did not.

When family members enquired from the police of his whereabouts, they were told he was hospitalised with injuries to his face and head.

The man’s mother previously told this publication that the police claimed he inflicted the injuries on himself – something which the family does not believe.

The autopsy conducted on Sawack gave his cause of death as multiple injuries due to blunt trauma about the body.

Commissioner James assured that if officers are implicated in the incident then there will be sanctions.

“My information is indeed he was kept over the 72 hours period and that is in breach of course, wherever the chips fall, we will pursue and whoever is responsible will be faced with sanction…I wasn’t reported to about the reassignment but again it is in keeping with procedures, whenever we have breaches like those, we will take immediate action, so expectedly there would have been some reassignment” the Top Cop explained.

Meanwhile the family of 39-year-old Kallicharran Sawack are calling for an impartial investigation to be done and are also seeking legal advice.