Campbellville couple nursing burns after gas bottle explodes

A Campbellville, Georgetown couple had to be rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) nursing serious burns about their bodies after a gas bottle in their home exploded early on Wednesday morning.

Rabi Hemraj, 30, and his wife, 36-year-old Meera Hemraj of Lot 45 Campbellville, Georgetown were injured at around 05:15h.

INews understands that the couple were in their kitchen in the lower flat of their two storey wooden and concrete house when the gas bottle exploded.

It is being reported that a relative of the couple, 45-year-old, Latchman Samaroo who was asleep in the upper flat of the house told investigators that he was awakened by a loud explosion.

Upon inspection, he saw the duo laying on the floor with burn marks about their bodies. The gas bottle was then observed lying next to the victims.

They were picked up and escorted to GPHC where they were admitted as patients in the hospital’s burn unit.