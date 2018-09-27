Thieves break into Finance Ministry

Police in ‘A’ Division (Georgetown) are currently investigating a break-in at the Finance Ministry last weekend during which several documents and hard drives, among other items, were stolen.

<<<INews>>> was told that the burglary is believed to have taken place sometime on Friday evening into the wee hours of Saturday morning.

It was reported that the discovery was made later Saturday morning when employees showed up for work. Upon realising that the documents and data-saving devices were missing, authorities at the Ministry were informed and the Police was called in.

This newspaper understands that investigators had visited the scene and took fingerprint samples. Police sources indicated no arrest has since been made but investigations are still ongoing nonetheless.