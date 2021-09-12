Calvin’s Indigenous Cuisine – Calvin Roberts’ way of sharing his culture

By Lakhram Bhagirat

Unless one ventures into Indigenous communities across Guyana, they can rarely access authentic Indigenous food. Many establishments on the coast would offer cassava bread and pepperpot but it is not the same as what we encounter when visiting Indigenous communities.

Understanding the lack of exposure to a wide array of Indigenous cuisine led 26-year-old Calvin Roberts to team up with two friends – Eion Beaton and Denzil St Hill – to start “Calvin’s Indigenous Cuisine.”

About Calvin Roberts

Calvin, a Laboratory Technician attached to West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), was born in neighbouring Venezuela but migrated to Guyana when he was about two years old. He was raised in the East Bank Essequibo (EBE) community of Zeelugt and as the eldest child, he had the responsibility of caring for his younger siblings while his parents worked.

As a young child, Calvin would have to fetch water for miles and do household chores because both his parents worked to make ends meet. He was a stellar student throughout his school life as well but also endured years and years of bullying in secondary school.

“On many days I didn’t want to go to school but seeing the condition I grew up in, was something I wanted to change. I wanted to be the person to take my family out of poverty.

I wanted to repay my parents for all their kindness and sacrifices they’ve made so I endured those years with the little my parents could have afforded,” he said.Though secondary school was challenging, Calvin made lifelong friends as well as excelled. His love for the sciences saw him graduating as the best science student. He would later go on to pursue studies as a laboratory technician.

“Those two years were the most difficult since I had to travel from Zeelugt to Georgetown for classes. My father fell ill during that period so my mom had to work as a domestic cleaner to see me through my tertiary schooling. I attended classes with just transportation money again and on many days, I walked to classes. I studied extremely hard and burned the midnight oil because the only way I could have repay my mom for her sacrifices was to top the class. This I did with much sacrifices and sleepless nights and in 2012 I graduated as the valedictorian.”

Calvin continued working harder to ensure that he could provide the best for his family. His time at the hospital has caused him to interact with people from all backgrounds and he realised that everyone has their own struggles. He began appreciating thing more and became invested in volunteering.

The young man spent all his free time volunteering with various organisations and communities across the country.

“I realised that serving humanity is the best gift one can give to anyone. This doesn’t have to be money, it can easily be helping a granny to cross the road or lending a listening ear to someone. I became a volunteer with many organisations and on weekends, when I’m off duty I would spend my time volunteering wherever possible. I’ve travelled almost to every Region in Guyana serving humanity.”

Calvin’s Indigenous Cuisine

In 2018, Calvin was selected by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to represent Guyana as a Youth Ambassador to the National Youth Assembly in New York and he used the platform not only to represent Guyana but also to represent his Indigenous heritage.

His heritage and culture were well received by the thousands of young people that participated at the Youth Assembly. In fact, he won the top prize for his traditional/cultural attire that year.

Upon his return to Guyana, Calvin began exploring more ways in which he could promote his Indigenous identity.

“The thought of launching an Indigenous restaurant came to mind. I had it all planned out in my head but sadly, I did not have the finance to begin. This was a setback. I was even further motivated to open my own business after my many visits at the different Indigenous Heritage celebrations, especially at the Sophia Exhibition Site. I literally used to spend all my money on tuma pot, cassava bread and the fly.”

He began to aggressively save to open his own businesses and earlier this year, he met up with Eion and Denzil and they formed the “Young Men in Business Group”. During their discussions, he pitched his idea of venturing into the business of Indigenous cuisine and they both bought in.

“I launched my business via Facebook in July of this year. The feedbacks were overwhelming by both friends and social media users. I use my kitchen at home to do all my cooking. As a health advocate and in keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines, we operate by taking orders from our customers. They can either pick up their meals or it can be delivered to them.

“I like to be innovative, creative and unique. So most definitely, I wanted to do something that was could not be found in my region. Hence, Calvin’s Indigenous Cuisine being the only place in Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) that serves Indigenous meals. I make my own food. I want to be authentic, genuine and original. When you eat my tuma, you must taste Calvin. It must be unmatched,” he said.

Since September is Indigenous Heritage Month, the Sunday Times asked Calvin what the month signifies for him and this is what he had to say:

“Indigenous Heritage Month means to me an opportunity to reinforce the importance of Guyana’s first peoples. The significant contributions they have made towards nation building, their strength, togetherness, humility and kindness like no other. I believe this month helps to recognise, celebrate and promote our culture, heritage and identity. However, we should not only be celebrated and appreciated only in the month of September but all year through. We are the first people of this land and we have made many sacrifices and paved the way for our fellow Guyanese brothers and sisters.

“As an Indigenous youth and advocate my advice to my fellow Indigenous youths is firstly be proud of your heritage, be proud of your culture and most importantly be proud of your identity. Never let anyone despise your youth or make you feel inferior. You were born with a purpose and that you owe to the world. So, as we celebrate heritage 2021 let us continue to maintain our traditional integrity as we celebrate our cultural identity. Happy Indigenous Heritage Month to all Guyana especially my fellow Indigenous people.”

Persons interested in Calvin’s products can contact Calvin – 6025026, Eion – 6921250 or Denzil – 6480415 or visit Calvin’s Indigenous Cuisine Facebook page.