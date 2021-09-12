16-Y-O Byderabo accident victim dies in COVID-19 ICU

A teenager who was injured in an accident on the Byderabo Public Road, Bartica last Sunday and has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has died.

Angel Hope, a 16-year-old student of Three Miles Secondary School and a resident of Mora Camp, Bartica, Essequibo River, was admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Liliendaal Hospital.

The Police say she died at about 22:30 hours on Saturday.

Public Relations Officer of the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), Chelauna Providence, told this publication that the teenager was intubated and had “extensive injuries” from the accident.

Nevertheless, the body is currently lying at the Memorial Gardens Mortary awaiting a PME.

Initial police reports revealed that around 17:30 hours last Sunday, motor pick-up #GJJ 2802 was carrying several occupants including Hope, proceeding north along the western side of the Byderabo Public Road at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which toppled several times before colliding with an oncoming motor lorry.

As a result of the collision, the occupants and driver of the pickup were flung out of the vehicle onto the road way and received injuries about their bodies, while both vehicles received extensive damages.

They were all picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited persons and conveyed to the Bartica Regional Hospital. Five of them including Hope, who sustained larceration to her head, were subsequently airdashed to the city for further treatment where she was tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted at the Liliendaal facility.