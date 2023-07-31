BVI trade delegation seeking closer ties with Guyana

A 16-member delegation from the British Virgin Islands (BVI) is currently in Guyana to explore trade, investment and enhanced cooperation with Guyana.

The BVI team is led by Deputy Premier and Minister for Financial Services, Labour and Trade, Government of the British Virgin Islands, Lorna Smith. The other visiting officials are Permanent Secretary at the Minister for Financial Services, Labour and Trade, Petrona Davies, and Junior Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, Dr Karl Dawson.

The private representatives are pursuing investment opportunities in agriculture,

financial services and tourism.

This morning the visiting BVI officials met with Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Georgetown.

During the meeting, Persaud outlined the Guyana Government’s interest in facilitating investment and closer trade ties. He further updated the delegation on developments in the country and the vision of the President for the continued transformation of the country.

The Deputy Premier noted that Guyana and the BVI can collaborate on a number of

areas drawing on each other’s experience and potential.

BVI is home to a large Guyanese diaspora.

