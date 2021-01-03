Businessman, wife arrested after police found over 4kg ganja in home

A Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) businessman and his wife were arrested on Sunday after more than 4 kilograms of ganja were found on their premises.

Based on reports received, Police acting on information received went to the home of the businessman and executed a search on his property.

During the search of the lower flat of the building, the businessman opened a blue plastic barrel where a black garbage bag was found.

Upon checking, the ranks found three bulky transparent parcels containing the ganja. He was told of the offense during which he allegedly told the Police, “Is me weed, don’t involve me family”.

Further, a search was then carried out at the back of his yard during which a cannabis sativa plant measuring two and a half feet in height was found under a golden apple tree. Again, he admitted to the offense and repeated that phrase, “is me plant don’t involve me family”.

Both the businessman and his wife were arrested and escorted to the Parfaite Harmonie Police Station. The ganja was weighed in their presence and amounted to 4,236 grams. Investigations are ongoing.