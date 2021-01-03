7 new COVID-19 cases; 3 in ICU

Guyana has recorded seven new novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today.

The number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 6358. But only 295 of these are currently active cases. These include three patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 292 persons in isolation.

Additionally, there are also 17 persons in institutional quarantine.

While the death toll remains at 164, the total number of persons recovered from the life-threatening virus has increased to 5899.

To date, Guyana has tested some 38,622 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 dashboard