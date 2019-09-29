Businessman shot dead, girlfriend fighting for life in alleged “gang war”

A 24-year-old businessman is now dead after he was shot multiple times during an alleged “gang war” ongoing in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The incident occurred on Saturday (September 28, 2019) night.

Dead is Ian Williams, of lot 4 Wisroc Housing Scheme, Linden, Region 10. Meanwhile, his 20-year-old girlfriend is presently hospitalised with two gunshot wounds – one to the middle of her back and the other to her left side calf.

INews understands that the young woman is in a serious but stable condition.

Reports reaching this publication reveal that Williams had received a telephone call from his girlfriend, who requested that he collect her from a birthday party in Lovers’ Lane, Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

He arrived at the location around 20:00h, and after his girlfriend entered his vehicle, PYY 732, the duo were conversing when gunshots were fired at the parked car.

Realising they were under fire, Williams immediately drove off to evade the shooters, who were on foot.

However, a black Toyota Allion car, PWW 8986, suddenly appeared on the roadway, chasing them. Occupants from that vehicle began firing shots at the couple, resulting in the rear glass shattering.

As he attempted to escape, the 24-year-old businessman’s vehicle got stuck causing him and his partner to abandon the vehicle to seek cover. But two gunmen on foot pursued the fleeing couple, firing shots at them.

Shortly after, both Williams and his girlfriend fell to the ground while the perpetrators made good their escape on foot.

INews was told that while the Police responded within minutes of the shooting, by the time they got to the scene the perpetrators had already disappeared.

Nevertheless, Williams and his girlfriend were rushed to the hospital but the businessman succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted.

This publication understands that Williams is the cousin of former policeman, Teon Allen called “Spoil Child”, who is alleged to have been a member of a gang in Linden.

It is believed that the suspects who killed Williams are said to be members of Allen’s rival gang, the “Cayenne Crew”.

The vehicle which was used by the perpetrators has been recovered by police near a creek in Linden. A female, in whose name the vehicle is registered, is in custody assisting with investigations. (Kristen Macklingam)