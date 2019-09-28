OAS waiting for elections proclamation

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) says it is looking forward to the issuance of a proclamation for the hosting of General and Regional Elections in Guyana next year.

Earlier this week, President David Granger announced that elections will be held on March 2, 2020. However, he is yet to issue a proclamation or dissolve Parliament in accordance with the Constitution.

Already, the caretaker APNU+AFC Coalition government has come under criticisms from the ABE (United States, United Kingdom and European Union) countries as well as The Commonwealth for operating unconstitutionally.

Even as the international concerns are deepening, the premier regional body – CARICOM (Caribbean Community) is yet to say anything about the Coalition administration’s conduct.

Nevertheless, the OAS underlined the need for Guyana to move out of its state of political uncertainty.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) has taken note of the announcement by President David Granger that the next general and regional elections in Guyana will be held on March 2, 2020.

The OAS General Secretariat underlines the importance to the people of Guyana of leaving behind the period of political uncertainty as soon as possible.

The OAS General Secretariat looks forward to the issuance of the proclamation required by Guyana’s Constitution to firmly establish the date for the elections.

The General Secretariat will continue to follow the situation in Guyana and remains available to provide support as the authorities may require in ensuring the next elections meet the standards of transparency, credibility and integrity, required of all democracies.