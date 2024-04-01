By: Raywattie Deonarine

The proprietor of International Imports and Supplies, Joe Jagmohan has injected a whopping $30 million to transform five acres of rice fields into a community centre ground at Hampton Court, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The project was undertaken in tribute to his late mother, Chano Jagmohan.

Reminiscing about playing cricket and other sports in the community during his childhood days, the businessman observed the absence of recreational facilities for youths following the land sale by the Sankar family.

Driven by a desire to address this gap, Jagmohan envisioned the ground as a cultural and sporting hub for the entire community, irrespective of religious affiliations, to foster continuous community engagement.

Praising Jagmohan’s commitment, Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir emphasised the effort required to establish such facilities and encouraged diligent upkeep by users.

“From what I have seen I have said to him and the 14 teams, that I could have appreciated the amount of work that has gone into the facility in the area. I know what it takes to get the sporting facility up and running. This is a commendable initiative from Joe Jagmohan and I urge everyone who uses it to take good care of the facility,” he said.

Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva, echoed similar sentiments while commending Jagmohan and his team for their proactive approach to enhancing community recreation.

The ground’s inauguration featured a spirited softball cricket tournament, attracting 14 teams competing for $1.4 million in cash and other prizes.

Special recognition was given to outstanding players, and teams received unique gifts, including ram sheep, fostering a sense of camaraderie among attendees.

--- ---