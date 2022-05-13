Businessman donates electric wheel chair to incapacitated man

Fifty-two-year-old Gordon Ross of Princes Street, Georgetown broke down in tears on Friday after he received a brand new electric wheel chair compliments of businessman, Azruddin Mohamed.

Ross has been incapacitated for the past three years and was forced to use a wheel chair as his only mean of mobility.

While working in the interior, he sustained injuries to his lower spine and had been using a wheel chair which gradually deteriorated.

He made several pleads to businesses and the government but no assistance was forthcoming. Mohamed contacted Ross, a father of two, after reading an article in one of the daily newspapers of him soliciting assistance.

The new electrical wheel chair was purchased and handed over to the self-employed man at Mohamed’s Enterprise, Lombard Street, Georgetown.

Ross buys and sells masks, umbrellas and other small items around the city. Sometimes, he travels by bus to the Corentyne where he plies his trade.

After falling ill, Ross reportedly lost his wife and with her, she took their two sons, ages 9 and 11.

At the handing over on Friday, Ross thanked the businessman for his benevolent gesture and promised to use the piece of equipment to the fullest.

“I have never used one like these before but with constant practice and maneuvering, I will get a grasp of it”, Ross told this publication.

Further, he stated that when he was contacted by the businessman, he was left in shock and could not contain his excitement.

“ I would see him helping a lot of people but I am now proud to say that I am one of the beneficiaries of Azruddin’s donations.”

He added that with the new machine, he will be able to ply his trade in a more effective manner.

On this note, he explains that he lives with a few friends and by him selling, he is able to assist in providing food on the table.

His disability, he reassured, does not stop him from making an honest living.

Ross, nevertheless, noted he was robbed several times on his way home after selling.

“These men, if I see them I can identify them, sneak up on me and take away my daily sales… I made several reports to the police but nothing came out of the matters. All the police say is to check back but up to now no one was arrested,” Ross added.

“We live in a world that you will find and meet people with different problems and issues and it is our responsibility to assist if we can. While some use their wealth to trample and oppress the poor, I want to use mine to continue assisting the less fortunate so that they can have a better life,” the businessman added.