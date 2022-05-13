Cummings Lodge businessman robbed

A 46-year-old businessman of Fourth Street, Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown was last evening robbed by three bandits after he arrived home from the supermarket.

The businessman was robbed of $400,000 in cash and two cellphones valued $120,000.

Police said the businessman had returned home in his vehicle from which he exited to open his gate.

Whilst opening the gate, a vehicle drove up and stopped beside the businessman’s car. Two males, one dressed in a red hoodie and the other in a grey hoodie, exited and instructed the victim to go back into his car.

Upon complying, the perpetrators searched the victim and took away his valuables.

After robbing the businessman, the two perpetrators along with the driver of the getaway, then made good their escape.

Investigations are ongoing.