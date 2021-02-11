Bus driver feared drowned in Linden blue lake

A minibus driver who hails from Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown is feared to have drowned in one of the blue lakes of Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The incident occurred at around 12:30hrs today.

Reports are that the minibus driver, Eusi Lindo, along with his girlfriend and a busload of persons travelled to the town to visit the blue lakes – a popular tourist attraction.

The friends reportedly ventured to the lake in the vicinity of Richmond Hill, Mackenzie which also stretches to the Kara Kara area.

The man and his girlfriend reportedly ventured into one of the lakes until the water level reached their shoulders. The girlfriend said she turned away for a moment and then she heard “splashing sounds”.

The girlfriend said she saw her boyfriend splashing in water and she thought he was pretending to be drowning.

The woman further related that her boyfriend grabbed on to her, and they both went underwater. However, the girlfriend said she managed to swim to shore but her boyfriend never surfaced.

Regional Commander, Superintendent Hugh Winter said the police have visited the scene but they are not equipped to dive into the lake to search for the man.

He noted, however, that the man’s friends were taken into custody for questioning.

Investigations are ongoing.