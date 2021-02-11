PM Phillips to head “One Guyana Commission”

Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips will head the soon-to-be formulated “One Guyana Commission” which will set out to unify the country.

The announcement was made by President Dr Irfaan Ali during his inaugural address to the 12th Parliament today.

In making the announcement, the Head of State said “I propose to give meaning to my call for “One Guyana” by requesting the Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, Prime Minister, Brigadier, the Honourable Mark Phillips, to introduce, for adoption, an Act of Parliament establishing a “One Guyana Commission” which he will head.”

President Ali explained that the Commission would set out to take practical steps to “cement our one society, encompassing and respecting the diversity from which our “oneness” springs.”

He added that the work of the Commission would be countrywide, and it would listen to the free expressions of all voices, concerning ways in which every Guyanese can honour their ancestral heritage while giving the highest regard to our blended Guyanese civilization.

“Among the matters which it would address include education concerning our history; our religions; how we ensure equal opportunities for education, employment and entrepreneurship, and the institutional strengthening of the existing Ethnic Relations Commission to make it more effective,” the President said.