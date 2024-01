Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has announced that in Budget 2024, Value Added Tax (VAT) and duty will be removed from sports equipment and cellphone accessories, such as charges, charging cables and phone components for repairs.

This, he said, is in recognition of the importance of sports and technology to human and economic development.

He reminded that the government had previously removed VAT on data for residential and individual use, along with the applicable taxes on cellphones.

