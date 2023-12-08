Brigadier (ret’d) Gary Beaton was instrumental in implementing policies & solutions to reduce flood vulnerabilities

See full statement from the Ministry of Public Works:

The Ministry of Public Works is saddened by the sudden death of Brigadier (ret’d) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Mike Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Staff Sargeant Jason Khan who tragically lost their lives while conducting an important military operation of national interest. As an institution, we would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family members and friends of these officers who showed great commitment and diligence in the execution of their duties.

Our Ministry is particularly impacted by the death of Brigadier Beaton who served as the Chairman of the Sea Defence Board for three years and provided critical technical and supervisory support to our Hinterland Airstrips Development Programme. Brigadier Beaton was truly an outstanding professional with a keen interest in sharing his knowledge and experience with his colleagues. As a specialist civil engineer, he proactively guided our technical team at the Sea and River Defence Department in the implementation of the nation’s coastal flood protection programme. His leadership was instrumental in implementing policies and strategic solutions to reduce flood vulnerabilities along our low-lying coastal zone.

Brigadier Beaton’s work ethic reflected a synthesis of his technical expertise and military experience. His discipline, decisive decision-making, candor and effective communication was mentored by many. He was a man of the field, and motivated his colleagues with fervent passion to be hands-on and thorough in the execution of their responsibilities.

The Ministry is truly grateful for Brigadier Beaton’s stellar contribution to national development in the infrastructure sector, and indeed, his wider contribution to the Guyana’s development generally. Though he is no longer with us, the indelible impression of his leadership and benevolence will influence our attitude towards the work ahead of us. We thank his family for sharing him with us and express our deepest condolences to them during this difficult period of grief.

