BREAKING: Veteran trade unionist Komal Chand dies

Veteran Guyanese trade unionist and former Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) parliamentarian Komal Chand died early this morning (Wednesday).

Chand was 75 years old.

According to information reaching INews, the long-serving trade unionist was in Cuba for the past three weeks where he was receiving medical treatment.

Chand served as a PPP parliamentarian for several years.

Up to the time of his passing, he was the President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU). (More details to be provided later)