Bandit shot during attempted robbery at Campbellville

A bandit has been shot and is now in police custody following an attempted robbery at Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

INews understands that another perpetrator managed to escape.

Reports indicate that when police responded to the crime, the perpetrators opened fire, causing the cops to return fire.

Divisional Commander (ag) Phillip Azore, when contacted confirmed that the incident took place but could not provide much details as the situation was still “unfolding”.

However, he noted that it seems criminals are attempting to take advantage of the current situation but the Commander warned that officers are on high alert and ready to respond to any situation.

This is a developing story.