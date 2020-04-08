Komal Chand was “a champion fighter for freedom, democracy and workers’ rights” – Ali

Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali, has hailed veteran Guyanese trade unionist and PPP parliamentarian, Komal Chand, as “a champion fighter for freedom, democracy and workers’ rights,” who dedicated his entire life to serving his country.

“Guyana has lost a true patriot and exemplary Parliamentarian,” Ali said via his Facebook page.

Chand, who served as President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) up to time of his passing, died in Cuba this morning (Wednesday).

He was 75 years old.

Chand was in Cuba over the past three weeks, receiving medical treatment.

Chand served as a PPP parliamentarian for several years.

The following statement was issued by Dr Irfaan Ali moments, ago today, via his Facebook page:

Guyana has lost a champion fighter for freedom, democracy and workers rights. Cde Komal Chand dedicated his entire life to the service of humanity. He led the struggle in securing workers’ rights, welfare and freedom. His political life was one of dedication and commitment to democracy, social and economic justice which he fought for and defended until today when he closed his final innings in the journey of life. The PPP/C, workers, Region 3, Guyana has lost a true patriot and exemplary Parliamentarian. To his family my prayers and thoughts are with you in this difficult time. May God grant him peace.