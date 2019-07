A 26-year-old nurse was this evening found dead at the Nurses Hostel in Mahdia, Region 8.

She has been identified as Schenise Apple of Block 22, Linden, Region 10.

INews understands that since she came off her shift last night, her colleagues did not see her. She was slated to be on duty tonight but after she did not show up, the hostel was searched.

Her body was discovered at around 18:00hrs.