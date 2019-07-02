Ex-cop nabbed with 202 lbs ganja during raid

An ex-Police Detective was on Tuesday nabbed with a large quantity of cannabis during an operation by the Custom Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) in Berbice.

Khushyal Grant, 28, of No. 2 Village, East Canje Berbice was arrested after he was found with 94.3 kilograms (207 lbs) of ganja in his possession. In addition, Kerry Charles Grimmond, 34, of Nickalay Street New Amsterdam, Berbice was found to be in possession of 140 grams.

Both men were arrested and are expected to be charged with the possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Following the successful operation in the ancient county, CANU says it will continue to tighten its grip on Narcotic distributors throughout the Country.