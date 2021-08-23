BREAKING NEWS: Nicholas Pooran to captain GAW this year

The Guyana Amazon Warriors has appointed Nicholas Pooran as Captain for the 2021 Hero Caribbean premier League (CPL) season which gets underway on August 26th at Warner Park, St Kitts.

Pooran has been apart of the Amazon Warriors since 2018, scoring 437 runs at an average of 31.21. Pooran is also an integral part of the West Indies White ball teams and made his international captaincy debut in the series against Australia in July this year, which was won 4-1 by West Indies.

The Warriors get their campaign underway against the Trinbago Knight Riders in the first match of the tournament on August 26th, 2021.

Nicholas Pooran said: “I am really excited to be taking on this new challenge with the Guyana Amazon Warriors and want to express my appreciation to the Franchise for the confidence they have expressed in me. We have a great team unity going and we support each other fully. I am looking forward to getting our tournament off to a winning start.”

Oma Khan, Guyana Amazon Warriors’ Team and Operations Manager, said: “We have enjoyed watching Nicholas grow as a cricketer and as a leader during his tenure with the Guyana Amazon Warriors Franchise and we are looking forward to seeing this journey continue in his role as leader of out team for CPL 2021.”