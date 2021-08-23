Letter: Renaming street in honour of a great lady

Dear Editor,

Heads of Diplomatic Missions have rarely served their country and Guyana, the country to which they are assigned, as well as Her Excellency Sarah-Ann Lynch, Ambassador of the United States of America. In the 19th century, America evolved the policy of the Munroe Doctrine, and in the 21st century, she evolved the Policy of “A World of Democracy, and particularly Democracy for every country in the American Continent.”

Ambassador Lynch executed her country’s policy with courage, expertise, and without fear of her limb or life while walking and standing without bodyguards among bands of fierce, un-democratic goons who were hurling threats to her. In her person, she asserted The Stars and Stripes Forever!

America and Ambassador Lynch defeated the evil forces of un-democracy, and Guyana’s interest and American Policy were synthesised in an everlasting bond. Her courage and devotion to duty also won the respect and support of all other members of the Diplomatic Corps, who stood together with her against un-democracy.

In honour of America and its great Ambassador, we would suggest that Young Street, where the US Embassy is situated, be renamed Sarah-Ann Lynch Street, and the Government of Guyana, formally or informally, petition the Government of the USA to award her an appropriate national honour.

Yours sincerely,

Paul Validum

Ramlochan