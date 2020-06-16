BREAKING NEWS: GECOM decides to declare PPP/C winners of 2020 Elections

The Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission Justice Claudette Singh has decided to declare the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) as the winners of the 2020 General and Regional Elections – in keeping with the reports submitted by the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Team.

INews understands that Lowenfield has since been directed to prepare a report under Section 96 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, using the totals generated from the recount.

The figures show that the PPP/C secured 233,336 votes while the APNU/AFC garnered 217,920 – a difference of 15,416 votes.

[This is a developing story and more details will be provided as it becomes available]