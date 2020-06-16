BREAKING NEWS: GECOM decides to declare PPP/C winners of 2020 Elections

0
PPP/C’s General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo, Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali, and Prime Ministerial Candidate Mark Phillips

The Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission Justice Claudette Singh has decided to declare the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) as the winners of the 2020 General and Regional Elections – in keeping with the reports submitted by the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Team.

INews understands that Lowenfield has since been directed to prepare a report under Section 96 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, using the totals generated from the recount.

The figures show that the PPP/C secured 233,336 votes while the APNU/AFC garnered 217,920 – a difference of 15,416 votes.

[This is a developing story and more details will be provided as it becomes available]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR