The Ministry of Public Health has announced that it has recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 171.

Region Two (Pomeroon Supenaam) has recorded its first case.

The number of deaths remains at 12.

The total number of tests done is 1,995 and of that number, 1,822 are negative. There are 60 active cases in institutional isolation and 24 cases in quarantine. The Ministry said 99 persons have recovered thus far.