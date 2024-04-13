BREAKING NEWS: Duo confess to killing Corentyne woman

An 18-year-old and a 25-year-old have confessed to killing to Ninawattie Nandalall called ‘Sharda’, a 52-year-old domestic worker who resided at Number Naught Village Corentyne, Berbice.

Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus said the two men, who also reside in the same village, provided investigators with details of what transpired.

Those details have not been shared with the media. However, the Commander said the men also confessed to raping the woman.

Nandalall’s semi-naked body was found dead in the Corentyne backlands this morning.

The woman had on Thursday ventured to the backdam to pick mangoes but never returned.

On Thursday night, a search party inclusive of her son had gone in search for her.

They stumbled upon her body at around 07:00hrs today.

--- ---