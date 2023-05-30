BREAKING: Chief Justice throws out Carol Smith-Joseph challenge to LGE voters’ list

“Unmeritorious” and featuring “unreliable evidence” were some of the observations acting Chief Justice Roxane George made about Carol Smith-Joseph’s application challenging the process used to compile the Voter’s List, as she ruled against the APNU Chief Scrutineer.

The Chief Justice’s ruling was handed down over Zoom earlier today. Joseph had been seeking to have the court rule that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) acted unlawfully via the process it used to compile the voters list for Local Government Elections.

Instead, the Chief Justice found that the evidence submitted by Joseph, who was represented by Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, was unreliable. Additionally, she denied Joseph the reliefs sought, finding that they were repetitive.

