U.S. Embassy collaborates with NGO to host medical outreach in Georgetown

Members of the United States Embassy in Guyana and the Non-Governmental Organization, Guyana Medical Relief, conducted a medical outreach for residents in Georgetown on Saturday last.

The initiative aimed at providing medical assistance and hygiene services for over 150 residents of Georgetown.

Individuals received ophthalmology care, dental care, blood testing, triage care, haircuts, showers, and lunch. These essential services and support help to improve the quality of life for residents by providing them with safe and accessible care.

This collaboration highlights the U.S. Embassy’s initiatives and commitment to strengthen partnerships and work with the Government of Guyana at all levels to support enhanced public health for the people of Guyana.

In attendance were the U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Adrienne Galanek, and Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony.

