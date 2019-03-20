BREAKING: Bandit shoots car on Lombard Street, escapes with bag of money

A couple was moments ago robbed on Lombard Street, Georgetown.

Inews understands the couple had parked their vehicle, HC 7901, in the vicinity of Laparkan.

The husband was tending to some business at a nearby store while the wife remained seated in the front passenger seat.

Reports are that a man in a yellow shirt approached and attempted to open the door, but it was locked.

He then whipped out a gun and fired a shot at the window, grabbed a haversack and made his good escape on foot.

Luckily, the bullet did not hit the woman. Inews was told that the haversack contained money.