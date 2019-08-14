BREAKING: Anna Regina Secondary student Riana Toney tops 2019 CSEC

Riana Toney of the Anna Regina Secondary School emerged the top performer in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations after gaining 19 Grade Ones.

Alex Abraham of the St.Rose’s High School followed in second place with 18 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos. In third place was Charrandat Narine from Anna Regina Secondary with 18 Grade Ones and one Grade Two.

The Education Minister informed during the official release of the results that there was an increase in the performance for English Language with 77% as opposed to 67% last year.

Mathematics remained constant at 43%.

Some 11,467 students would have written the CSEC examinations this year with 67,000 subject entries.

Chief Education Officer, Marcel Hutson pledged continuation to effective education delivery.

He stated that results point to “signs of hope” and the fact that Guyana is on a developmental trajectory.