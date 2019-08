President David Granger this morning accepted the Letters of Credence of His Excellency Dr K. J. Srinivasa, High Commissioner of the Republic of India, at the Ministry of the Presidency.

President Granger said Guyana looks forward to continued cooperation between the two nations, the Ministry of the Presidency reported.

Guyana and India established diplomatic relations in 1966 based on the promotion of economic interests and the strengthening of cultural ties.

