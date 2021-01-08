Brazilian miner dies after complaining of pain, swelling in abdomen

A Brazilian national, working on a gold mining operation at Oku Backdam, Cuyuni River, died on Wednesday after complaining of pain and swelling in his abdomen.

Police, in a statement, related that the man, identified as 55-year-old Piawi (only name given) died at Sand Hill, Oku Backdam just about 19:00h.

Investigations revealed that the deceased was employed at the mining operation for the past six weeks and was in a hammock inside the camp when he complained to other workers of pains and swelling in his abdomen.

Efforts were made to acquire transportation for him to receive medical attention but the man became motionless whilst waiting.

His body was subsequently transported to the Bartica Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor shortly after 14:00h on Thursday.

Police are investigating the incident.