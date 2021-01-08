33 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has announced that, as of January 06, there were 33 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of confirmed cases to 6469 with 167 deaths.

The Ministry’s dashboard revealed that there are five persons in the COVID-19 ICU, 20 in institutional isolation, 287 on home isolation and eight in institutional quarantine.

From the 39,892 persons tested to date, 3336 males and 3133 females turned up positive. Presently, 5990 persons have recovered.

New cases were detected in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), = Three (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Region Five (Demerara-Mahaica), Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The cases in Regions Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) remains at 201, 279 and 523 respectively.