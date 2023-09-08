Brazilian mechanic missing following boat mishap in Mazaruni River

Police are investigating a river mishap that resulted in the disappearance of Walter DaSilva Oliveira, a 49-year-old mechanic from Brazil.

The incident occurred at about 18:00hrs yesterday at Suriname Landing, Middle Mazaruni River.

According to a statement from the police, Oliveira had on September 1 travelled from Kumung Kumung Puruni River with his co-worker Gerson Alves DaSilva to do some mechanical work at Suriname Landing for a woman named Francisca Gonzales Leite.

At about 17:40hrs yesterday, Oliveira completed his work and borrowed Leite’s 15ft aluminum boat, which was powered by a 15-horsepower outboard engine.

He boarded the boat and left to take back some tools he had borrowed from a camp about 10 minutes away along the Mazaruni River.

At the time, he was the sole occupant of the boat. An eyewitness at Suriname Landing alleged that he heard a loud impact, and upon checking, he saw the boat “spinning” in the river, and a male shouting for help.

An alarm was raised, and checks were made in the area for the occupant, but he was not seen.

The matter was then reported to the police. Investigations are underway.

