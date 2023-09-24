Brazilian man arrested after gun, ammo found in supermarket

Police ranks in Regional Division #7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Saturday arrested a Brazilian national following the discovery of a firearm and matching ammunition during a supermarket search at Puruni Landing.
According to reports, the ranks, who were on patrol duties at Puruni Landing, received certain information and proceeded to Sky Supermarket in the area sometime around 16:45hrs.
Upon arrival, the ranks requested to carry out searches in the business place, and permission was granted.
A search was conducted in the bathroom area of the supermarket, where ranks found one black .32 Pistol, along with four (4) suspected live rounds of ammunition in the Magazine, hidden on a shelf underneath a pile of clothing.
Jose Mara Ferriera, a 51-year-old Miner from Brazil who was observed a short distance from the restroom area, was contacted and questioned, and he denied knowledge about the firearm.
He was arrested and escorted to the Bartica Police Station and placed into custody. He is presently assisting with ongoing investigations
