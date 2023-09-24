Cricket Carnival Road Parade set for Monday

General Manager of the Cricket Carnival, Abigail Mohabir said all of the Cricket Carnival Activities have so far been successful with the Cricket Carnival Road Parade slated to bring the curtains down on the 18-day event.

She was at the time giving the Department of Public Information (DPI) an update on the Road Parade which will be held on Monday, September 25 at 13 hours.

“It will be held on the 25th of September assembly time at 5 pm. We have five bands on board…the Pulse Warrior, Amazonia fantasy band, HJ Boom Nation, West Siderz Entertainment Heritage Band and Decoded Carnival,” Mohabir said.

The route will be the same as Last year with bands assembling on Main Street and heading towards the roundabout at Kitty Seawall.

“The bands will head off East on church street, north into Irving Street, and they will continue around Chandisingh Road and it will close at the roundabout at the seawall,” Mohabir stated.

To get registered on one of the bands, persons can visit the Cricket Carnival Website and social media Pages for more information.

“I would encourage persons to come out with your family, your friends, and experience what another year of Guyana Carnival would be like.”

This year’s cricket carnival season featured several concerts, the Regional Food Festival and the Pan on the Avenue.

This year Guyana is expecting to have a record number of visitors, peaking at this time as the country hosts the Playoffs, Semi-Final and Finals of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Cricket Carnival.

