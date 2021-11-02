Brazilian charged for forging ATM cards to withdraw cash from Republic Bank

A 52-year-old Brazilian man was on Monday slapped with three charges in relation to using forged ATM cards to withdraw cash from Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited.

Mariel Adriano Barbosa Leal appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The first charge alleged that on October 26, 2021, at Republic Bank, Camp and Robb Streets, Georgetown, he attempted to steal $30,000 from the bank.

It was also alleged that on October 25, 2021, at Republic Bank, Camp and Robb Streets, Georgetown, he stole $100,000 – monies belonging to the bank.

It was further alleged that on the same day at Republic Bank, Camp and Robb Streets, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he conspired with persons unknown to forge eight Republic Bank ATM cards, purporting to show that they were issued to him. The man pleaded guilty to the charges.

On the first charge, he was ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 or in default serve 60 days in prison. On the second charge, the father of two was fined $130,000 or in default six months’ imprisonment. Leal was sentenced to pay a fine of $150,000 or serve six months imprisonment on the last charge.

Upon paying the fines or serving the jail term, he will be deported to his homeland. In his address to the court, the man apologised for his wrongdoings. He said that a friend gave him the forged bank cards when he arrived in Guyana.

Leal arrived in Guyana on October 24, 2021, and was granted a three-month stay. The man travelled to Georgetown on October 25, 2021, and went to a casino on Church Street, Georgetown. After leaving the casino, he went to a Republic Bank ATM where he used the forged cards to withdraw $100,000.

The next day, he went back to the ATM and attempted to withdraw $30,000. His attempt failed and he was arrested by the bank’s security guard and handed over to the Police.

Upon searching his person, Police found eight forged Republic Bank ATM cards. As such, he was arrested and told of the offences committed.