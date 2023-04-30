Boy, 13, drowns in Linden

A young teenage boy is now dead after he drowned while swimming at a creek in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Dead is 13-year-old Anthony Gordon of One Mile, Linden. The incident occurred this afternoon at Bucktown Creek, Wismar, Linden.

According to information receiving this publication, Gordon was swimming with others when he reportedly went under the water and did not resurface.

An alarm was raised and a search was launched immediately launched by his family. His body was recovered shortly after.

Contact was made with the teenager’s family but they were too distraught to talk.

INews will bring you additional details as they become available.

--- ---