WCD man stabbed to death

Police in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are investigating the fatal stabbing of a handyman on Saturday evening in Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

The dead man has been identified as 45-year-old Wafad Wahab called Ricky, a cart-pusher at the Stabroek Market of Lot 6 Harlem, WCD. The incident occurred at about 18:50hrs last in the vicinity of Strikey’s Bar at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop.

According to police investigations, Wahab had gone to visit his aunt at New Road but he was under the influence of alcohol and so the woman told him to return the next day.

Wahab then left and walked east on New Road. However, he was attacked and stabbed by three male suspects in the vicinity of Strikey’s Bar. An eyewitness told investigators that the suspects rode off on bicycles in a northern direction into Evergreen Street and escaped.

Nevertheless, after the attack, the injured man got up and staggered into Strikey’s bar, where the proprietor heard a customer shouting: “Watch this man bleeding hay, boy”. The proprietor immediately called Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, and a police vehicle with ranks arrived within minutes.

“The police took the deceased shirt and tied his right hand, placed him into the vehicle and drove off. The police escorted the deceased to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by Dr Calvin Barker,” a statement from the Guyana Police Force detailed.

According to the police, Wahab’s body bore one stab wound to the left shoulder, one to the lower left back, one to the outer and one to the inner part of the right hand, close to the elbow, and one to the right side (ribs area).

His body was photographed and then escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour, awaiting a Post mortem examination.

At the time, the deceased had a grey Samsung cellphone and $1,040 (Guyana currency) in his pants pocket. The phone and the money were photographed, marked and lodged.

There are what appeared to be blood stains on the southern side of the road where the incident occurred. The entire area was photographed.

The area was also canvassed, and several CCTV cameras were seen, and footage is currently being extracted. Checks are currently being made for the Suspects as further investigations are in progress.

