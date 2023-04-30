Berbice teen drowns at Orealla

A teenager is now dead after disappearing in the murky waters of the Corentyne River this morning.

The dead boy has been identified as 14-year-old Nathaniel Nelson of Lot 12 Grant 1806 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The incident occurred at about 7:30h on Sunday.

Reports are that Nelson, who was on a weekend trip to Orealla, along with three others reportedly gave their cellular phones to a relative and ventured off.

They reportedly went into the River.

Nelson did not know to swim. However, the boys were playing in the water – each taking a turn to catch one of the others. They ventured further into the River as the game intensified when Nelson reportedly began to struggle and disappeared.

A search party was formed and subsequently, the body was retrieved more than two hours after.

The body was taken to the Orealla Health Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Nelson was a student of the Skeldon Line Path Secondary School. In a post on its website, the school expressed condolences to the teen’s family and friends.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the incident.

--- ---