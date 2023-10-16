Bourda Market fire caused by illegal, faulty connections – GFS

The Guyana Fire Service stated that at about 7:40h on Monday, it was alerted about a fire at Bourda and Charlotte Streets, Georgetown.

As such, water tenders along with their respective crews from the Central, Alberttown, and Campbellville fire stations, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arriving they observed a one-flat wooden stall owned by Norlana Brown and occupied as a cosmetology stall was on fire. As a result of the fire, the stall and its contents were destroyed.

In addition, stall 13A, owned by Vanessa Peters and also occupied as a cosmetology stall, was affected by radiated heat from the building of origin, resulting in the southern external wall being severely damaged and 3.5m of PVC ceiling being completely destroyed.

Another stall, owned by Samantha Glasgow and occupied as Samantha’s Shoe Box and Clothing Store, was also affected by radiated heat, resulting in the northern external wall being severely damaged and 1 solar panel, 1 CCTV circuit camera, and an AC unit being completely destroyed.

According to the GFS, the fire started as a result of illegal connections using faulty electrical wires to power several stalls thus causing overloading and overheating.

The Guyana Fire Service continues to warn against the use of illegal connections for electricity.

An illegal electricity connection is an unlawful connection to the electrical installation in an effort to pay less (or simply not pay) for the energy consumed. It poses a significant danger to both the individuals working on the installations and to all residents of the area.

The chances of fire and electrical overloads are increased, which can cause serious damage to households and businesses.An electrical overload occurs when too much current passes through an electric circuit. The wires heat and can melt, with the risk of starting a fire.

Slack connections could be either external or internal and occur when the connection is not electro-mechanically sound, thus resulting in electrical arcing that leads to fire.

Citizens are asked to desist from using illegal electricity connections and are reminded to remain vigilant and to equip their homes and businesses with fire alarms, fire extinguishers, and smoke detectors.

--- ---