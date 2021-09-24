Boston killing: President to meet with family, says matter will be treated with “priority”

President Dr Irfaan Ali, who is currently in New York where he attended the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), has announced that upon his return to Guyana, he will engage with relatives of 29-year-old Orin Boston who was killed during a police operation on September 15, 2021.

He made the commitment during a press conference hosted in New York, where he noted that the matter is a top priority on his agenda.

“Our philosophy is engagement and I will be engaging the family,” the Head of State said, adding that the community will also be engaged.

Boston, of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast was shot at around 04:00hrs by the SWAT officers who went to his home during an anti-crime operation in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

In an official statement, the police said there was a confrontation between the officers and the businessman, during which he was shot. The police’s Office of Professional Responsibility (PRO) has conducted an investigation into the matter and the file has been sent to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) for review. However, family members were demanding an independence probe into the matter. In fact, the man’s wife is alleging that her husband was shot while he was in bed.

But President Ali has assured that the police’s investigation will be impartial and professional.

“On my return, I will have a full update on where this matter is…we’re going to support a thorough investigation…let us await the outcome of the police investigation,” the Head of State said.

“Sometimes, we move quickly to cast judgement or condemn the operations of the police … but let us see what comes out of the investigation,” President Ali added.

Boston, who was a father of two, is being laid to rest today.